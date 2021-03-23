West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs to join Inter Miami at end of season

Former England international Kieran Gibbs will leave West Brom at the end of the season to join Inter Miami.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has agreed a deal with David Beckham’s MLS franchise.

Gibbs joined the Baggies in 2017 after an 11-year career at Arsenal, where he came through the ranks and made over 100 appearances.

Defender @KieranGibbs will join MLS side @InterMiamiCF when his Hawthorns contract expires this summer 🤝— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 23, 2021 See more

He has played 100 times for West Brom, but only 11 of them have come this season as he has struggled to impress boss Sam Allardyce.

“I’m extremely excited to be starting the next chapter of my career with Inter Miami this summer,” Gibbs said on Inter Miami’s official website.

“I look forward to embracing a new culture and a new challenge in South Florida. I’m really impressed by the vision of the club, and can’t wait to play in front of The Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896.

“In the meantime, my focus and commitment remains with West Brom. I will continue to give 100 per cent for the club, as I have done since I signed, until the end of the season.”