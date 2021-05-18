West Brom have options for visit of West Ham

West Brom have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of West Ham.

The relegated Baggies are missing former Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring).

Mbaye Diagne and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return from the start after being second-half substitutes in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

West Ham will still be without Manuel Lanzini.

The attacker is struggling with a thigh injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

Hammers boss David Moyes has no other injury concerns as he looks to address a run of just one win from the last five league games and secure European football next season.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Peltier, Ajayi, Pereira, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Livermore, Diangana, Sawyers, Robinson, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Grant.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson. Cresswell, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio, Benrahma, Bowen, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Rice, Masuaku, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Odubeko, Randolph.