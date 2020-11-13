West Ham given green light to erect statue of Moore, Hurst and Peters at stadium

West Ham co-owner David Gold has confirmed that planning approval has been granted for a statue celebrating club stalwarts Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters at London Stadium.

The statue will specifically celebrate the Hammers’ 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph, and is part of the club’s 125th anniversary season celebrations.

Gold wrote on Twitter: “I am delighted to confirm that planning approval has now been confirmed for the installation of a new statue at London Stadium honouring our three greatest sons – Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters – and our greatest triumph, the 1965 European cup winners victory.”

Plans for the statue were first unveiled in June, when Gold said it would be erected outside the Bobby Moore Stand, subject to approval.

A statue of the trio already stands close to the Hammers’ former home of Upton Park, where it will remain.

Moore, Peters and Hurst all starred in the Hammers’ 2-0 final win over 1860 Munich, before going on to play integral roles in England’s World Cup success the following year.