West Ham handed boost as Jarrod Bowen avoids ‘significant’ injury
By PA Staff published
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has escaped serious injury after limping off at Liverpool on Saturday.
The 25-year-old suffered a heel injury early in the second half of his side’s 1-0 defeat.
Bowen has undergone a scan and West Ham have confirmed he suffered no serious damage, although he must be a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sevilla.
Hammers medic Richard Collinge told the club website: “Jarrod underwent an MRI scan in London on Sunday morning and thankfully no significant injury has occurred.
“He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and will undergo further examination in the coming days.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.