West Ham transfer news: Hammers leading race to sign Odsonne Edouard

West Ham have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer.

The striker is said to be a long-term target for the Hammers, while Leicester and Arsenal have also been mooted as potential destinations for the Frenchman.

However, according to Football Insider, Leicester’s interest in Edouard – who played under current Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers at Celtic – has waned due to the recent form of Kelechi Iheanacho, who has banged in 11 goals in his last 11 games.

Iheanacho penned a new, three-year deal at the King Power Stadium this month and Leicester may now focus their attention elsewhere when it comes to summer transfer targets.

Celtic were reported to value Edouard at £40 million last year, and it is thought that the 23-year-old has made it clear he wishes to leave the club.

Born in the South American overseas department of French Guiana, Edouard came through the youth ranks at PSG, but he left without having made a first team appearance, joining Celtic on loan in August 2017 before signing permanently at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The France U21 international has notched 72 goals in 134 games, finishing as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer in 2019/20.

West Ham have been left a striker short of an out-and-out striker since Sebastian Haller departed for Ajax in January, with Michail Antonio’s injury forcing David Moyes to improvise in recent weeks as the Hammers remain on course for Champions League qualification.

