West Ham United transfer news: Hammers could move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

West Ham are reportedly considering a loan move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in the event that they are unable to sign Matheus Pereira from West Brom.

Pereira is said to be David Moyes' preferred replacement for Jesse Lingard, who appears set to stay at Manchester United following his stunning loan spell with the Hammers last season.

West Brom are believed to want at least £25 million for their Brazilian star, and the Express are reporting that West Ham could opt for a loan swoop for Oxlade-Chamberlain instead - with Chelsea's Ross Barkley also rumoured to be on the club's radar.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has two years left to run on his deal at Anfield, but the 27-year-old missed the first half of last season with a knee injury, but even after returning to fitness only two of his 17 appearances were starts.

The departure of Georginio Wijnaldum - who has joined PSG after leaving the Reds on a free - has reduced Jurgen Klopp's midfield options, though, so could that mean greater involvement for Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2021/22?

Perhaps, but Liverpool may well wish to bring in a more direct replacement for the man who was so integral to their midfield and recent success, so the Ox might find that he remains somewhat down the pecking order. Don't go ruling this one out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Reds.

