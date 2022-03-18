Weymouth man charged after protester ties himself to post during Everton match

A man has been charged by police following the disruption to Everton’s win over Newcastle on Thursday that saw a protester tie himself to one of the goalposts.

A man wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him, and he was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters before being led from the ground by police.

A statement from Merseyside Police on Friday said: “A man from Weymouth has been charged following reports that a man ran on to the pitch at the Everton v Newcastle United Premier League fixture at Goodison last night.

“At around 8.55pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running on to the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

“Louis McKechnie, 21, of Claremount Road, Weymouth was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass and is due to attend Liverpool Community Justice Court on Tuesday April 19 2022.

“He has been bailed and is banned from attending any venue being used for a regulated football match in England and Wales, any sporting venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales and any venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales.”

Just Stop Oil had claimed responsibility for the stunt on Thursday, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

In addition, a second man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of pitch encroachment, Merseyside Police had confirmed on Thursday.