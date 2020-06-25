What happened to Liverpool’s last title winners?

Liverpool have won their first league title for 30 years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what happened to the last championship winners after they lifted the title:

Bruce Grobbelaar – Left Anfield in 1994 and went on to play for Southampton and Plymouth, with nominal appearances for Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham, Bury and Lincoln among others. Found not guilty of match-fixing claims in 1997. Had a string of coaching jobs in South Africa.

Gary Ablett – In 1992 made the short trip across Stanley Park to join Everton, becoming the only player to win the FA Cup with both Merseyside clubs. He also played over 100 matches for Birmingham, returning to coach Everton’s academy, Liverpool’s reserves and Stockport County after retirement. Died from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012 aged just 46.

Steve Staunton – Left Liverpool a year after the title win to enjoy a successful spell at Aston Villa, winning two League Cups, only to return to Anfield for two seasons in 1998 before finishing his career at Villa (again), Coventry and Walsall. Managed Republic of Ireland in a turbulent 21-month period and took charge of Darlington for 23 matches.

Bruce Grobbelaar went on to play for Southampton (John Giles/PA).

David Burrows – Departed in 1993 for West Ham and went on to play for Everton, Coventry, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday before injuries forced his retirement.

Steve Nicol – After 13 years at the club the Scot left in 1994 to be player-assistant coach at Notts County, and then moved on to Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster before moving to America first as a player with Boston Bulldogs and then coach of New England Revolution. Now a pundit for ESPN in the USA.

Barry Venison – Joined Newcastle in 1992 and brief spells at Galatasaray and Southampton followed. Took up punditry with Sky and ITV. Had a cameo in comedy film Mike Bassett: England manager in 2001. Relocated to the United States in 2003.

Alan Hansen became a respected TV pundit (Steven Brown/BBC/PA).

Gary Gillespie – Moved to Celtic less than 18 months after the club’s last title win, making 69 appearances before joining Coventry where a knee injury ended his career after three games in as many years. Occasional co-commentator on LFCTV.

Alan Hansen – Retired in March 1991 after injury prevented him playing at all in the post-title season. Was employed as BBC’s main football pundit for 22 years and remains famous for his, “You can’t win anything with kids” remark about Manchester United, who went on to lift the title and FA Cup in 1995-96. Retired from Match of the Day in 2014. Remains a keen golfer.

Glenn Hysen – Won the title in his first season at the club but left in 1993 to return to his Swedish homeland with GAIS after falling out of favour with new manager Graeme Souness.

Jan Molby served as manager of Kidderminster (Nick Potts/PA).

Steve McMahon – Joined Manchester City 18 months on from the title win, left to become player-manager at Swindon. Promoted from League Two with Blackpool, with whom he twice won the Football League Trophy. Became a pundit for ESPN Star Sports in Asia.

Ray Houghton – Left Liverpool in 1992 after winning another FA Cup and enjoyed a League Cup win with Aston Villa, before spells at Crystal Palace Reading and Stevenage before becoming a media pundit and he still works for talkSPORT.

Ronnie Whelan – Spent two years at Southend after leaving Liverpool in 1994, some as player-manager. Managed in Greece with Panionios, getting them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup-Winners’ Cup, and Cyprus with Apollon Limassol and Olympiakos Nicosia.

Jan Molby – Survived at Anfield longer than most of his contemporaries, leaving in 1996, but with only one FA Cup to show for his extended stay, to become player-manager at Swansea. Won promotion to the Football League in his first season as Kidderminster manager and had brief spell as Hull boss. Now works for Danish television.

Kenny Dalglish won the title as Blackburn manager (Ross Kinnaird/PA).

John Barnes – Continued to excel in seven years after the title triumph, winning an FA Cup and League Cup. Was reunited with former team-mate and manager Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle and finished his playing career at Charlton. Barnes became head coach of Celtic, with Dalglish as his director of football, and later coached Jamaica and Tranmere. Has become an high-profile anti-racism campaign.

Peter Beardsley – Remained for one more season before making the switch to Everton, becoming only the second man after David Johnson to score for both sides in a Merseyside derby. Returned to Newcastle on their promotion to the Premier League and struck up brilliant partnership with Andy Cole. Spells at Bolton, Fulham and Hartlepool followed. Had two coaching jobs in Newcastle’s academy but was suspended from football for eight months in September 2019 after being found guilty of racially-abusing players.

Ian Rush – Another long-term stayer, Rush moved on to Leeds in 1996 and then Newcastle and Wrexham. Had a season as manager of Chester but resigned on principle after his assistant was sacked without his knowledge. Now a club ambassador for Liverpool.

Kenny Dalglish – Resigned in February the following season after the emotionally-draining 4-4 FA Cup draw with Everton. Returned to management in the second tier with Blackburn in October 1991, eventually leading them to the Premier League title in 1995. Also managed Newcastle and Celtic before a second spell in charge at Liverpool after replacing Roy Hodgson, winning the League Cup in a controversial reign which saw him defend Luis Suarez in his racism row with Patrice Evra. Sacked and replaced by Brendan Rodgers in 2012. Given a knighthood in 2018. Remains a non-executive director at Liverpool.