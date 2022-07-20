When is England Women's next Euro 2022 game and where will it be played?
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Lionesses are in the semi-finals - so what's next?
And breathe…they’ve done it!
England edged past Spain in extra-time on Wednesday night (opens in new tab) to win a thriller 2-1 and book their place in a fourth consecutive major tournament semi-final.
The Spaniards started the stronger in Brighton, but a late Ella Toone equaliser and a piledriver from Georgia Stanway were enough to see the hosts safely through.
The Lionesses bid to achieve Euro 2022 glory on home soil is now just 180 minutes away from becoming a reality…so what’s next?
When is England’s next Euro 2022 game?
England will be involved in the first semi-final on Tuesday, 26 July.
Kick-off is at 8pm.
Who are England playing in the Euro 2022 semi-final?
That hasn’t been decided yet. The Lionesses will face the winner of the third quarter-final, between Sweden and Belgium.
That game takes place at 8pm on Friday, 22 July at Leigh Sports Village.
Where is England’s Euro 2022 semi-final?
The Lionesses head to Sheffield next, as their semi-final takes place at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United’s home ground, which has a capacity of 32,050, hosted three group games earlier in the tournament.
When’s the Euro 2022 final?
Don’t get too far ahead of yourself…but the final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, 31 July at 5pm.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
