When will Chelsea be allowed fans again?

Chelsea aren't allowed to sell tickets to matches for the foreseeable future: meaning that fans can't get to see their team.

This is due to the government-enforced sanctions over Russian owner Roman Abramovich's head. The club cannot buy players, sell merchandise or even be sold while these sanctions are in place.

And tonight's fixture against Middlesbrough is the first with tickets sold post-sanction. Chelsea were not permitted fans – and won't be until sanctions are lifted.

The Blues originally requested the FA Cup fixture take place behind closed doors before withdrawing the request after backlash from fans – and Boro themselves.

"We are aware of Chelsea's request to have Saturday's Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever," the Riversiders said.

"All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club. To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting 'integrity' as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme."

