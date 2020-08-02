Who is in the frame to replace Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager?

Eddie Howe’s 25-year association with Bournemouth has ended after he departed the club by mutual consent.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the contenders who could replace him as the relegated Cherries’ new manager.

Jason Tindall

Jason Tindall is among the favourites to succeed Eddie Howe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tindall, 42, placed in temporary charge, has emerged as an early favourite for the permanent vacancy. Much depends on whether the club’s hierarchy want a clean break from the Howe regime or are keen to retain some continuity. Former Cherries midfielder Tindall had a spell as assistant boss under former manager Jimmy Quinn and returned to the club as Howe’s right-hand man in 2012. He is an influential figure in the dressing room and has played a key role in Bournemouth’s success.

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton won promotion to the Premier League with Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich boss Hughton is a regular on such lists after guiding Brighton to the Premier League and keeping them there. The 61-year-old also steered the Seagulls to the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season before he was sacked in May 2019. He remains a highly respected figure within the game for both his coaching acumen and his professional demeanour, but was also dismissed by Newcastle in 2010 and Norwich in 2014.

Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson was sacked by Watford with two games of the season remaining (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pearson’s sacking at Watford last month with two games of the Premier League season remaining came as a surprise. The Hornets were bottom of the table when they appointed the former Leicester boss in December and he had lifted them three points clear of the relegation zone. Pearson won seven of his matches in charge of Watford, including victory over Liverpool to halt their long unbeaten run, and previously won promotion with Leicester to both the Championship and the Premier League.

Paul Cook

Paul Cook has won promotion with Portsmouth and Wigan (Tim Goode/PA)

Cook features high on the bookmakers’ list and has also been linked with the vacancy at Bristol City. He has just resigned from his position as Wigan manager after three years in the role, but his standing has been on a steady upward curve since winning the League Two title with Portsmouth in 2017. The 53-year-old guided Wigan to the League One title the following year and kept them in the Championship last season before their 12-point deduction for going into administration resulted in relegation.

Lee Johnson

Lee Johnson was only 31 when appointed manager of Oldham (Mark Kerton/PA)

Johnson, 39, had been in charge of Bristol City since February 2016 and was the longest-serving manager in the Championship until he was sacked in July. The Robins had improved their position in the Championship in each season under Johnson, but failed to nail a top-six finish. He became the Football League’s youngest manager when he took over at Oldham aged 31 in 2013 and then led Barnsley up the League One table and to Wembley in the Football League Trophy before taking charge at Ashton Gate.