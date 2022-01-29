Why have there been more medical emergencies at football matches recently?

The world watched on with horror early on in Euro 2020, as Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest. Those who saw it will never forget those traumatic scenes.

Since that distressing match between Denmark and Finland, however, there's been a worrying upturn in the number of medical emergencies in football. Three times, it's happened to Tottenham alone: once against Newcastle United, once against Watford and once towards the end of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

With plenty of misinformation surrounding incidents such as these, however, what's happening?

Simply, there's no definitive answer. Speculation can be dangerous, too – but Reuters' Fact Check has confirmed that there is no link between footballers having cardiac arrests and COVID-19.

“FIFA is not aware of any increase in the number of footballers having cardiac arrests while on the pitch” they say. “World soccer’s governing body also said it has not seen any cases attributed to individuals receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

FIFA themselves say, “Generally speaking, FIFA is in regular contact with leading research centres and experts to do research on a variety of medical topics.”

(Image credit: PA)

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the British regulator for drugs and vaccines, has said there is no supporting evidence to link players collapsing and COVID-19 vaccines.

“Myocarditis or pericarditis remains a very rare potential risk with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the events reported are typically mild with individuals usually recovering within a short time with standard treatment and rest,” MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine told Reuters. “The current evidence does not suggest that sporting exercise is a contributing risk for these very rare events.”

With so many more cases of heart problems, collapses and medical emergencies making the news these days, however, the issue is a worry.

Eriksen's collapse put a global spotlight on the danger that a cardiac arrest could happen to anyone, of any fitness level at any time.