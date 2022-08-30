Wigan share spoils with West Brom

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium.

The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday’s crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.

The Northern Ireland international was always second best as he chased a long, hopeful punt downfield, but he managed to barge his way over Baggies centre-back Semi Ajayi, before acrobatically volleying the ball home past David Button.

It was only the second time Wigan had taken the lead in seven matches this term – and the first at home.

The mood was further improved when former Baggies winger James McClean – who had been booed by a section of the away support – clattered into Jed Wallace, fairly in the view of referee Andy Woolmer.

West Brom were struggling to muster much in the way of a response, and they were forced into an early change when Ajayi pulled up lame, and had to be replaced by Darnell Furlong.

But they were given a lifeline back into the game midway through the first half.

There was little danger as Wigan had the ball in the centre-circle, but Tom Naylor’s ball back towards Jack Whatmough was woefully short.

Karlan Grant seized on the loose ball and, with Whatmough backing off towards his own box, the striker rifled home into the bottom corner past Ben Amos.

That was about it in terms of football played for the first half, with neither side appearing to have the cutting edge required to further threaten each other’s defence.

Naylor almost made amends for his error on the hour mark when his driven cross found McClean at the far post, but the winger’s header was wide of Button’s right-hand post.

Wigan fans were treated to the first sight of Charlie Wyke on home soil since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the training ground last November, with new signing Nathan Broadhead also sent onto the field.

Still, neither goalkeeper was being forced into much work, with McClean firing high and wide as the game entered the last 10 minutes, and Wyke unable to get on the end of a teasing delivery from Broadhead.

The result means Wigan have lost only one of their opening six fixtures back in the Championship, with four draws, while West Brom – who were booed off by a section of their support – have drawn five of their seven matches.