Wigan still awaiting EFL decision over proposed takeover

Wigan administrators are still waiting on a decision from the English Football League over a proposed purchase of the Sky Bet League One club, with a November 11 deadline having been extended.

During September, it was announced an agreement had been reached with a “preferred bidder from Spain”, with a “substantial deposit” handed over.

The bid also includes a payment to non-football creditors, which would mean the Latics would therefore avoid a 15-point penalty in the ongoing campaign.

In an update statement on Wednesday, Begbies Traynor moved to reassure fans the talks would continue towards what the administrators hope will be “a satisfactory conclusion”.

“We have not as yet had a final decision from the EFL regarding the transfer of the Football Share,” read the statement on the club’s official website.

“Both the bidders and ourselves together with our legal team have had regular and ongoing discussions with the EFL regarding their requirements.

“Our exclusivity agreement with the bidders, which runs out on the 11th November, has been extended for a further period to try and ensure that we reach a satisfactory conclusion.

“At this stage we cannot say when that will be as matters rest with the EFL.

“Whilst we fully understand the fans frustration and the effect generally on the club we must adhere to the procedures set down if we are to be successful.”

An EFL spokesperson said: “The EFL has remained in regular dialogue with the administrators at Wigan Athletic in respect of the proposed takeover, which would see the club exit administration and new company AFC Wigan Athletic Limited established.

“Following the recent announcement by the Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club, who felt they were unable to move forward with the proposed deal at this time and consideration of all relevant matters by the EFL board, the EFL Executive advised the administrators of a number of outstanding issues that required a resolution before this matter could progress.

“This situation is ongoing and whilst we are unable to provide a definitive timeline for its conclusion, the EFL remains committed to securing a long-term sustainable future for Wigan Athletic as soon as is practically possible and will continue to work proactively with the administrators to achieve this aim.”

Begbies Traynor also confirmed the sale of unused ‘Sharpy’s’ restaurant adjacent to the DW Stadium had now been completed.

Wigan’s on-field revival in the second half of last season under former boss Paul Cook lifted them clear of the bottom three in the Championship.

However, a 12-point deduction for entering administration in July led to relegation.

An initial deadline for a sale of August 31 was missed, but the club were given permission by the EFL to start their campaign in the third tier.

Wigan sit bottom of the table on goal difference, with seven points from 11 games, and John Sheridan’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup first round by National League North outfit Chorley.