Wilks grabs late point for Hull at Reading

Mallik Wilks struck eight minutes from time to rescue a point for Hull in a scrappy 1-1 draw against Reading at Madejski Stadium.

Jordan Obita had put the Royals on course for a first victory in six Sky Bet Championship matches but Wilks’ deflected effort left Mark Bowen’s side frustrated.

The point ended Hull’s run of four successive defeats as they bounced back from last weekend’s 5-1 hammering at home to Brentford.

Hull could have gone ahead soon after the start but home goalkeeper Rafael made an acrobatic save from January signing Marcus Maddison’s powerful effort.

Maddison broke free on the right and unleashed a fierce cross-shot that Rafael parried on to a post. Jackson Irvine tried to net the rebound but his close-range attempt was deflected wide.

Hull maintained their early tempo but no one was able to get on the end of a teasing left-wing cross from full back Callum Elder.

Irvine then found space 20 yards out only for his curling effort to drift narrowly wide.

Reading gradually got into the game but, for all their patient approach work, had little to show for it.

When they did manage to penetrate the tight Hull defence, Obita volleyed off target from a Sam Baldock lay back.

Yakou Meite then bore down on the away goal but keeper George Long saved well with an outstretched leg.

Reading continued to press but Baldock, after spinning cleverly in the Hull area, fired hastily wide.

Long made decent stops from Ovie Ejaria and Pele either side of the interval.

But he was at fault when Reading went ahead 11 minutes after the break.

John Swift played the architect, releasing Obita with a short pass inside the Hull box, who escaped attention in the Hull area and slid the ball home from a tight angle.

Long should have done better at his near post but carelessly allowed Obita’s shot to squirm through his legs.

Hull’s response lacked any real threat but Reading failed to finish them off, missing several chances, and paid for it in the 82nd minute.

Wilks fired goalwards and the ball took a looping deflection over the stranded Rafael and into the net.