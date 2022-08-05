William Akio undergoes surgery as Ross County prepare to host Celtic
By PA Staff published
Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.
Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.
The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will miss the trip to Dingwall.
Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but boss Ange Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.
Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.