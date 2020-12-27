WIN! We're giving away a Leeds United shirt on Twitter today

Are you loving Marcelo Bielsa's army in the Premier League? How would you like to dress like them?

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away a Leeds United home shirt!

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

This particular Leeds shirt is the first one that the Whites have worn in the Premier League since 2004 - so it's a collectable of sorts, too. It's a gorgeous design too, pairing simplicity with the classic white and blue colour combination.

(Image credit: Getty)

There was unprecedented demand for this shirt according to the club themselves - and you can see why, can't you?

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (December 28). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

Remember that you can buy any of Leeds United's shirts on their club shop right now, too.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton