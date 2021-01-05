WIN! We're giving away a pair of Puma FUTURE Z 1.1 boots as worn by Neymar on Twitter today

We begun our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways with Puma boots - and we're ending it the same way.

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away a brand new pair of Puma FUTURE Z 1.1 boots - the model that Paris Saint-Germain boy-king Neymar wears exclusively.

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

The FUTURE collection features the signature Neymar Jr. number 10 logo throughout, in bright Brazilian colours and fonts inspired by the pichacão graffiti found on the streets of São Paolo.

(Image credit: Puma)

They look beautiful - they can be yours today, too, and all you have to do is visit our Twitter account.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (January 6). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

You can find more Puma products - and of course buy these beautiful boots - over on Puma.com, right now.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

INTERVIEW Andy Robertson recalls the night he wore a Chelsea shirt: “I stuck it on for the boys in our group chat – it didn’t go down well”