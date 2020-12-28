WIN! We're giving away five subscriptions to FourFourTwo on Twitter today

Would you like a year's worth of free copies of FourFourTwo magazine?

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away five subscriptions to FFT for 12 months!

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

A year-long subscription to the mag is worth £39.99, so whether you're looking to get one for yourself or for a friend, you can save big by winning today.

Not only can you save big by getting the copies on subscription - subscribers get an exclusive cover and receive the mag before it's in stores.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (December 29). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

Remember, you can buy single issues of the magazine too, by going to Magazines Direct.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton