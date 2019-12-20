Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for ‘absurd’ festive schedule

Nuno Espirito Santo knows Wolves have no choice but to get on with their “almost absurd” festive schedule.

Wolves head to relegation battlers Norwich on Saturday and host Manchester City on December 27 – before playing at Liverpool just two days later, then tackling Watford on New Year’s Day.

Throw in an FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United, and there will be little downtime in the next couple of weeks.

Portuguese coach Nuno, though, maintains a quick turnaround comes with the territory as part of one of English football’s most established traditions.

“Obviously every manager and player would like more time between the games to recover well, but this is the reality,” the Wolves boss said.

“We have mentioned this many times and it is very difficult. Sometimes it is almost absurd the hours between matches, so you just try to do it.”

Nuno added at a press conference broadcast by the club: “When you do not have much time to train on the ground, you have to prepare yourself to recover and try to develop yourself during the competition.

“This has been a huge challenge for us this season. We are always trying new solutions, meanwhile we are competing, giving things to players which can be useful in the games.

“It is a different process. It is about recovery and trying to find solutions while you compete.”

Nuno maintains his side cannot take their trip to Norfolk likely against a team which might be struggling at the wrong end of the table, but lifted by a battling draw at high-flying Leicester.

“We were with them in the Championship, when (Norwich head coach) Daniel (Farke) was there still working. They have good players and a very good idea of football,” the Wolves boss said.

“We have to be really focused and organised, to show the way we play and create chances.

“It is about trying to maintain the levels of performances, improve what we have to and to compete. This is what we are really obsessed with.”

Winger Adama Traore is expected to be available after suffering a dislocated shoulder during last weekend’s late home defeat by Tottenham, which ended Wolves’ 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

“He has the pain that the trauma caused him, but he’s improving,” Nuno said. “He is in the squad, so we decide after.”

The 23-year-old Spaniard scored a fine goal to equalise against Tottenham.

Nuno is confident all of the Wolves squad can fulfil their potential while at the club.

“This is one of the things we want, to improve players and try to make them better. Adama is one of the cases,” he said.

“It is a progression which has no limits, to always make things better.”