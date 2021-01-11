Wolves set to be unchanged for Everton’s visit

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for Tuesday’s visit of Everton.

Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee) and Fernando Marcal (groin) are all out.

Willy Boly has been battling a thigh problem while Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White returned from their loans at Fiorentina and Swansea respectively last week.

Everton’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses the trip to Molineux with a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Richarlison has to prove his fitness in training before the game while Cenk Tosun, on the back of his first Toffees goal since November 2019, could retain his place up front in Calvert-Lewin’s absence.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns after being rested for the FA Cup but midfielder Allan is still a fortnight away from recovering from a hamstring injury.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Buur, Hoever, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Perry, Otasowie, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Silva, Cutrone.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Tosun, Richarlison, Olsen, Lossl, Godfrey, Mina, Nkounkou, Branthwaite, Davies, Bernard, Gordon, Simms.