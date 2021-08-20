Wolves transfer news: Bruno Lage says club not looking to sell Ruben Neves

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has insisted that the club are not looking to offload Ruben Neves.

As deadline day draws ever closer, there is still some speculation around the future of the midfielder, with Manchester United said to be interested.

Earlier in the summer, Arsenal were also reported to be keen on a move for the Portugal international.

Speaking ahead of Wolves' first home game of the season against Tottenham - now coached by Lage's predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo - the new man in the Molineux dugout said: "Ruben is happy here and we are happy with him. We are not thinking to let anyone leave" - although he did concede that "every player has a price".

Neves - who's been a key figure in Wolves' return to the Premier League in 2018 and their subsequent strong showings - is bound to play an instrumental role this season.

If the 24-year-old does move on, though, a switch to Arsenal would now appear to be off the cards, given that Granit Xhaka - who had looked to be on the verge of joining Roma - will be staying with the Gunners.

That might leave United as his only option - and he would strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options in terms of deeper-lying midfielders, the main three of which are currently Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Wolves will be hoping that the arrival of Raphael Varane - at long last - concludes United's big moves this window, though...

