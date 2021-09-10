World Cup plans: Almost two-thirds of British fans against tournament every two years

Almost two-thirds of British fans are strongly opposed to FIFA's controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years.

The game's governing body wants to break with tradition and host its showpiece event twice as often as at present.

Unsurprisingly, that proposal has proved to be wildly unpopular among key footballing figures - such as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who, in an interview with The Times, went as far as to say that it would "kill football" - and fans alike.

According to a new YouGov poll, 64% of UK fans are against the idea - with 40% saying that they strongly oppose it.

However, 21% of the 1,000 fans polled are in favour, with 8% strongly backing the radical suggestion.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, has become the face of the campaign for a biennial World Cup.

The 71-year-old recently told L'Equipe that he hoped a decision would be made as early as December.

