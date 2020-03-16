World of sport doing its bit to help the community during coronavirus outbreak

Watford have launched a campaign to help elderly and disabled fans who are forced to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported that over-70s will soon be told to self-isolate for an extended period as Britain battles the spread of the virus, while those who have symptoms of Covid-19 are also advised to remain in their homes for seven days.

Watford on Monday announced their ‘Hornets at Home’ initiative, which aims to connect fans who are prepared to help with those who need it most.

💛 Watford fans’ sense of community is renowned within the football industry – and now here’s a chance to show why with our ‘Hornets At Home’ initiative.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 16, 2020

“The club will be writing to all of its elderly supporters and those with a disability, drawing information from its records held, offering the help of fellow Hornets fans,” read a statement.

“Assistance will also be made available to those who become house-bound through illness.

“So we’re making a general appeal to Watford fans who are in a position to help others to show our famed community ethos – embedded into the club by the late, great Graham Taylor OBE and Sir Elton John – and come forward with their offer to volunteer; whether that be chats on the phone, picking up shopping or some general maintenance tasks.”

Chairman Phil Wallace has revealed plans for #StevenageFC to use its resources in-order to help the elderly during the #COVID19 pandemic.— Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) March 16, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace outlined plans to make young players and other club resources available to help the community.

Even though Wallace concedes the Sky Bet League Two club may struggle to survive a long break from playing, he is determined to do what he can to help the most vulnerable in the local area.

“Starting immediately, we will start to work on the logistics of obtaining details of folks that will need help,” he told the club’s website.

“We have kitchens we are not using, we have young players that can’t play football and we have an army of youngsters that, if asked and organised properly, would be willing to help distribute meals and obtain supplies.

“I intend to work with CEO Alex Tunbridge to make this happen.

“To be honest, we have no idea how the club can survive for long whilst paying players and staff with no income, but some of these folks have nobody to help them and we will make sure we’re there for them.”

Anyone in the Canterbury area who knows of someone, or they themselves needs their shopping done for them just shout… 👍🏼— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 16, 2020

England and Kent cricketer Sam Billings was also keen to offer his help to the community around Canterbury.

He wrote a message on Twitter saying: “Anyone in the Canterbury area who knows of someone, or they themselves needs their shopping done for them just shout… Reply and I’ll drop you a DM.”