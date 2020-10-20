Write for FourFourTwo: We're looking for an Online Freelance Reviews Writer

Job Purpose

Do you know your Puma Kings from your Nike Vapor? Are you an authority on training gear and a football shirt aficionado? If you are, then FourFourTwo wants to hear from you.

We’re looking for a skilled and driven freelance digital content producer with a passion for football kit and a talent for offering first-class buying advice content to take on this exciting role working on FourFourTwo.com.

Reporting to the Editor and Online Editor, as a Freelance Reviews Writer you will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends football products. From boots and shinpads to football shirts and fitness gear you will become one of the world’s foremost experts on what’s hot and what’s not!

These buyer’s guides and reviews are designed to provide essential information to people in the market to buy football products, so you should be a first-rate content producer with up-to-date digital skills with a strong working knowledge of review formats and objective testing environments.

You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the content is always reflective of current product cycles and trends, in many cases, ahead of the curve. Consequently, you’ll need to develop strong PR contacts and fantastic organisational skills; a talent for writing sharp, quality content; strong SEO knowledge or the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to adapt while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.

Key role responsibilities and skills

How to apply

If you think this is a role for you then please email conor.pope@futurenet.com by 10pm Sunday, October 25 with the subject line 'Online Freelance Reviews Writer', a CV, short description of why you think you are perfect for this role and a sample 300 word review of the best bit of football kit you’ve used in 2020 (or a similar piece of published work).

Please note that this is a paid freelance role but with the potential to develop into a full-time staff position.