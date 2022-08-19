WSL season ticket sales surging after England’s Euro 2022 win

Women’s Super League clubs are seeing a surge in season ticket sales ahead of the new season that kicks off in September.

Aston Villa reported on Wednesday that their season ticket sales have increased by an astonishing 108 per cent and have attributed this growth to the success of England’s Lionesses in the European Championships.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won their first-ever Euros last month after beating Germany 2-1, with Chloe Kelly scoring a dramatic winner in extra time for England to lift the trophy.

We are now at a 𝟭𝟬𝟴% increase in season tickets sold for 2022/23 compared to last season!

Villa – who have since signed England’s Rachel Daly – tweeted that August 1, one day after the Lionesses won the tournament, was a “record-setting day” for ticket sales.

In a statement on the club website they said: “Aston Villa Women have experienced a significant increase in ticket sales since the Lionesses’ success at the European Championships.

“With the exposure and popularity of women’s football soaring in the days and weeks since Sarina Wiegman’s squad ‘brought football home’, sales for Villa Women fixtures are reaping the rewards.”

Chelsea have managed to sell out their season tickets for a second consecutive year as they gear up to defend their WSL title, while Arsenal, who were runners-up in the WSL last year, increased their season ticket allowance by 50 per cent and have sold out their allocation too.

Other clubs in the WSL have also reported similar growth in season ticket sales, including Brighton who have already seen a 155 per cent increase compared to the final number sold last season.

We are delighted to announce that season tickets have sold out for the second consecutive year!

Leicester have more than doubled their season ticket sales from last season, while West Ham also confirmed they have seen a spike since the Lionesses’ victory and have had a 20 per cent increase in season ticket sales.