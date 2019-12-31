Xherdan Shaqiri injured for Liverpool’s clash with Sheffield United

Liverpool will be without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri again for their home game against Sheffield United.

Shaqiri missed Sunday’s home win against Wolves due to a hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him for another week.

Boss Jurgen Klopp is still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho (both ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joel Matip (knee).

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is in a race to be fit to face his hometown club.

Lundstram missed Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City due to an ankle injury, but was hoping to return to full training in time to be included in the squad.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has no other new injury worries and will otherwise select from a full-strength squad.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Firmino, Lallana, Henderson, Mane, Wijnaldum, Salah, Milner, Keita, Origi, Adrian, Elliott, Williams, Jones.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Egan, Basham, O’Connell, Fleck, Stevens , Besic Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Robinson, Mousset, Sharp, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Freeman, Jagielka, Verrips.