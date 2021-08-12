Xisco Munoz hopes Watford can keep it clean on their Premier League return

Xisco Munoz has targeted clean sheets as his main objective as he prepares Watford for their Premier League return.

Relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season, boss Xisco led the Hornets back to the top flight at the first time of asking having replaced Vladimir Ivic in December.

Watford shipped 64 goals in their last Premier League campaign as they finished 19th and Xisco wants to improve on that figure if he is to keep them in the division this time around.

“For us, it is important to have a balance,” he said ahead of the opening weekend fixture against Aston Villa.

“When you play in a very good league you need the balance. We need to keep clean sheets, play attractive football but the most important this season is to keep the clean sheets.

“We know what is the challenge in front of us because there are very good teams in front of us with very good players, but the important thing is the clean sheets.”

Watford went through four managers during their relegation season with Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson all sacked, while Hayden Mullins took caretaker charge on two different occasions.

“You know what happened,” Xisco replied when asked about his own position heading into the new season. “My focus is to enjoy every day. I am very happy here, I feel very comfortable with the team, with the fans and with everything at Watford.

“I will enjoy it and don’t forget I will give all of my best from the first day until my last day here and this is the most important thing.

“We will see, I am sure we will have very good moments and we are working hard to try and give good solutions to the players. This is my focus.”