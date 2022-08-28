You'll never walk alone: Celtic emulate Liverpool with 9-0 win over Dundee United

Celtic have become the second top-flight British club to register a 9-0 win this weekend, emulating Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth with an incredible triumph by the same scoreline at Dundee United on Sunday.

Liverpool secured their first win of the Premier League season in a one-sided contest at Anfield on Saturday, which equalled the record for the biggest-ever victory in the competition's history.

But Celtic managed to hit nine goals away from home on Sunday in a devastating display at Tannadice.

Absolutely Incredible. #DUFCCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/iW0hMU8LXhAugust 28, 2022 See more

Japan attacker Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour and netted Celtic's first three goals, completing his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time.

Portuguese winger Jota then added another in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the opening period to give the Scottish champions a commanding lead at the break.

And there was another hat-trick in the second half as Israel forward Liel Abada helped himself to three goals, with one from Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic in between.

Swedish defender Carl Starfelt completed the rout after 81 minutes as Dundee United – like Bournemouth on Saturday – avoided the ignominy of conceding double figures.

Celtic are two points ahead of rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with five wins out of five. Dundee United are bottom with just one point.