Rangers News and Features
Name: Glasgow Rangers
Founded: 1872
Home ground: Ibrox stadium
League Titles: 54
Instagram: @rangersfc
Rangers have won more league titles than any team in Scotland with nine of them coming consecutively between 1989 and 1997. The Ibrox side captured the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972 with a 3-2 win over Dinamo Moscow. The club's financial meltdown in 2012 saw them re-emerge at the bottom tier of Scottish football but they have returned to the top flight where, under Steven Gerrard, they are chasing Old Firm rivals Celtic. Past players include Willie Waddell, George Young, John Greig, Sandy Jardine, Ally McCoist and Brian Laudrup.
Latest about Rangers
