Germany 2022 World Cup Away Kit: Adidas go trippy for bold new German away shirt

Bold without being too brash, subtle without being boring, it's hard to please everyone with football kits – but few Germans can complain about this absolute stonker

The Germany 2022 World Cup away kit is here, with a brave new twist on the traditional black and red away kits that we've seen in recent years.

In Qatar this winter, we'll get to see Adidas drop their new textless logo for the first time and with the Germany shirts, in particular, there will be plenty of eyes. The Three Stripes have a massive Die Mannschaft deal – well, you'd expect that since they were founded in Bavaria.

The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas home shirt for the Germans, too. These are just two of our favourites of all the World Cup shirts getting released between now and November.

Today's best Adidas Germany 2022 World Cup away shirt deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Germany 2022 World Cup away kit feels weirdly traditional considering that bright pattern

Strange, right? It's not often that Adidas can come up with geometric laser-like lines all over a shirt and for it to still feel… retro. But by now, Adi have delivered so many weird and wonderful shirt patterns that this one feels like just another German away shirt.

After the frankly stunning teal top of four years ago – yet another wacky geometric design that Adi introduced – Germany have another black and red change strip, with this one recalling the iconic hooped top of 2014 that Die Mannschaft wore when they smashed Brazil 7-1.

That one had silver touches but this one has gone gold, to continue the theme from the home (we love when there's a visual link between the two). Though we would've liked a more colourful badge on this one… personal preference, mind.

Back in black (and red): the German away top (Image credit: Adidas)

In the pantheon of all-time Germany shirts, it's not going to live long in the memory, we expect – that's the only criticism that we have. Just look at the lovely green top from the Women's Euros just gone in the summer, that had an identikit pattern that all the other Adidas nations used. We've basically forgotten it already.

Oh, and the other question we have is why Adidas insist on having a plain back with no pattern? We're quite sure there's a tiny, 10pt smallprint mention of how shirt numbers can't be obscured but it just gives an "apron look", doesn't it?

The back of the Germany away shirt… with a completely black back (Image credit: Adidas)

Aside from those minor gripes – they are very small – this is another big tick for the Germans and they'll look smart as hell ruthlessly battering everyone in this come November. That's two very neat kits, too. You can't have much to complain about there, lads.

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Germany 2022 World Cup Away Kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Germany 2022 World Cup Away Kit? The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know. If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.