Germany 2022 World Cup Home Kit: Adidas deliver Ajax-like beauty for Die Mannschaft

Sophisticated and simple with golden touches, this could well become a classic for the Germans

The Germany 2022 World Cup home kit is here – and it looks absolutely stunning.

Qatar's World Cup will be one of plenty of firsts but for kit connoisseurs, it's notable for being the first that Adidas debut their new textless logo, with the Germany shirts, in particular, being big sellers. Adi themselves are German and have a huge deal with Die Mannschaft.

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the away shirt for the Germans, too. These are just two of our favourites of all the World Cup shirts getting released between now and November.

The Germany 2022 World Cup home kit is a return to form

We don't just mean Germany crashing out in the group stage at Russia, either.

Germany's home shirt for last summer's Euro 2022 was a little disappointing for our liking. Yes, the Euros are not as big a deal as the World Cup but the horizontal bands just felt a little lazy when compared to the gorgeous 2018 shirt that re-imagined the 1990 World Cup top.

Well, it's nice to see that Adidas haven't trotted out the same old designs for this new shirt. This actually feels fresh and new – and a little inspired by Ajax, don't you think?

Paint it black – but right down the middle: the new Germany shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

The centralised badge and Adidas logo from this summer's Women's Euro 2022 shirt has made it to the men's version for the winter, while the flourishes for this one are gold. There are tiny touches of red, too – to evoke the German national flag of black, red and yellow.

The back, meanwhile is completely blank, unlike Ajax tops that have a red stripe down the back, too. The front features a gold squad number while the back will have black. It looks clean and classy, without too much overthinking having gone into this one.

The new Germany shirt is completely white on the back. (Image credit: Adidas)

It's very good – we're very impressed. German shirts are a staple of any World Cup and this one looks like another classic we imagine will become a favourite for our friendly Deutsch neighbours.

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Germany 2022 World Cup Home Kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Germany 2022 World Cup Home Kit? The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know. If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.