Euro 2020: Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes 'Football's Coming Home' dig at England

Kasper Schmeichel has made a dig at England in a press conference, ahead of Denmark's Euro 2020 semi-final with Gareth Southgate's team, questioning when football ever "came home".

The Lightning Seeds' Three Lions song has again been an anthem of Euro 2020. First released in 1996 when England hosted the Euros, the song came back in prominence at the last World Cup but now Schmeichel - who has spent much of his life in England - has questioned the meaning of the song in the first place.

"Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?" the Leicester City goalkeeper asked, before he was reminded of 1966. "Was that not the World Cup?

"To be honest, I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England more than what it would do for Denmark.

"I've focused very little on the England national team. It doesn't really mean anything to me.

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to a country of only five and a half million to be able to do something like that, or compete with the nations we're competing with.

"So, yeah, not really a lot of thought to England's feelings in this."

Schmeichel grew up speaking English and Danish, attending Hulme Hall Grammar School in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, while his father, Peter, played in the Premier League.

It was reported in August 2007 that The Football Association were looking into Schmeichel's international status, to see if there was any chance of him foregoing his Danish international status in order to play for England.

Schmeichel, however, stated at the time that he would only ever play for Denmark and won his third cap against England.