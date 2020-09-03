Want to write for FourFourTwo magazine? How to pitch us an idea

Have you got a feature idea for the FourFourTwo magazine? We welcome pitches for both print and online from writers of all backgrounds.

All feature ideas should be consistent with FourFourTwo’s current features and all ideas should be pitched towards one of our current magazine sections: Upfront, Main Features, Players Lounge or for the website. For all ideas we expect:

Subject line – Put ‘PITCH’ and a snappy description of your piece in the subject line so we can see immediately what you’re pitching.

What’s your piece? In the email body, tell us in a few short bullet points the outline of your piece, why you are the best person to write it.

Don’t double up – If we’ve just published a piece on the Copa America, we probably won’t want a second one, so make sure you have read recent editions of the magazine as well as the website before pitching.

Tell us about your experience – Are you a professional writer? Used to working to tight deadlines? Been recognised for your work? Let us know in a short sentence.

Don’t send fully written pieces – We like to work closely with writers on their pieces before they are published so don’t put pen to paper until we’ve commissioned you.

All magazine pitches should be sent by email: fourfourtwo@futurenet.com

Before you submit an idea please make sure you have read some recent editions of FourFourTwo as well as the website.

Please note that due to the number of pitches we receive we will only reply to the ones we want to commission.

Looking to write for the FourFourTwo website? Follow this guide but send your pitch to conor.pope@futurenet.com