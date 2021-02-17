Premier League News and Features

Trending

David Luiz

Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign

Kingsley Coman

Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester

David Ginola

David Ginola interview: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

By Chris Flanagan

INTERVIEW Former Newcastle and Tottenham star David Ginola arrived in England in 1995 with journalists asking him who he was – then picked up the Player of the Year award aged 32...

Son Heung-min

Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future

By FourFourTwo Staff

The South Korea international is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2023

Liverpool, Champions League

Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?

By Matt Ladson

More wins like the one against RB Leipzig on Tuesday could be exactly what Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool require to gain momentum again

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal

Dani Ceballos

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis

Harry Kane

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs will not sell Harry Kane for less than £150m

By FourFourTwo Staff

The north London side are not willing to sell the England striker on the cheap

Everton v Manchester City live stream

Everton v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch an Everton v Manchester City live stream, as the Citizens aim to go 10 points clear at the top

Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy eyeing Brendan Rodgers swoop if Jose Mourinho departs

By FourFourTwo Staff

The long-serving Spurs chief is said to be an admirer of the Leicester manager

