Premier League News and Features

Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign
Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester
David Ginola interview: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”
By Chris Flanagan
INTERVIEW Former Newcastle and Tottenham star David Ginola arrived in England in 1995 with journalists asking him who he was – then picked up the Player of the Year award aged 32...
Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future
By FourFourTwo Staff
The South Korea international is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2023
Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?
By Matt Ladson
More wins like the one against RB Leipzig on Tuesday could be exactly what Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool require to gain momentum again
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs will not sell Harry Kane for less than £150m
By FourFourTwo Staff
The north London side are not willing to sell the England striker on the cheap
Everton v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch an Everton v Manchester City live stream, as the Citizens aim to go 10 points clear at the top
