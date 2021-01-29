Lionel Messi News and Features

Date of birth: June 24, 1987

Instagram: @leomessi

Club(s): Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: Academy

Considered by many one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. The forward has racked up astonishing numbers season after glittering season. Messi averages almost a goal a game for Barca, and one in two for his country. Has lifted a plethora of trophies with Barcelona and won the Ballon d'Or six times. But the stats do not tell the full story of unmatched levels of skill, invention and dribbling ability.