Lionel Messi News and Features

Date of birth: June 24, 1987
Instagram: @leomessi
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: Academy

Considered by many one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. The forward has racked up astonishing numbers season after glittering season. Messi averages almost a goal a game for Barca, and one in two for his country. Has lifted a plethora of trophies with Barcelona and won the Ballon d'Or six times. But the stats do not tell the full story of unmatched levels of skill, invention and dribbling ability.

Barcelona transfer news: Presidential candidate will do “everything possible” to keep Lionel Messi

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer

Manchester City transfer news: Former Argentine team-mate urges Lionel Messi to join club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Pablo Zabaleta believes the Barcelona forward would thrive at the Etihad Stadium

Barcelona transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino denies PSG have been disrespectful in Lionel Messi chase

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer

Manchester City transfer news: Club to enquire about Lionel Messi’s availability next month

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentine has continually been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Barcelona transfer news: Rivaldo tells former club how they can keep hold of Lionel Messi

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentine has continually been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou

Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero signing could convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Aguero is out of contract at Manchester City this summer and would be interested in linking up with Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona transfer news: No contact between Lionel Messi and Man City or PSG ahead of a potential summer move

By FourFourTwo Staff

Messi has continually been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp but has yet to decide where his future lies

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman admits he is ‘not confident’ that Lionel Messi will stay

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer

Real Madrid transfer news: PSG boss says Kylian Mbappe will stay and leaves door open to Sergio Ramos

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mauricio Pochettino would welcome the arrival of the Real Madrid captain at the end of the season.

