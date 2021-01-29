Lionel Messi News and Features
Date of birth: June 24, 1987
Instagram: @leomessi
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: Academy
Considered by many one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. The forward has racked up astonishing numbers season after glittering season. Messi averages almost a goal a game for Barca, and one in two for his country. Has lifted a plethora of trophies with Barcelona and won the Ballon d'Or six times. But the stats do not tell the full story of unmatched levels of skill, invention and dribbling ability.
Latest about Lionel Messi
Barcelona transfer news: Presidential candidate will do “everything possible” to keep Lionel Messi
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer
Manchester City transfer news: Former Argentine team-mate urges Lionel Messi to join club
By FourFourTwo Staff
Pablo Zabaleta believes the Barcelona forward would thrive at the Etihad Stadium
Barcelona transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino denies PSG have been disrespectful in Lionel Messi chase
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer
Manchester City transfer news: Club to enquire about Lionel Messi’s availability next month
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentine has continually been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
Barcelona transfer news: Rivaldo tells former club how they can keep hold of Lionel Messi
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentine has continually been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou
Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero signing could convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aguero is out of contract at Manchester City this summer and would be interested in linking up with Messi at Barcelona
Barcelona transfer news: No contact between Lionel Messi and Man City or PSG ahead of a potential summer move
By FourFourTwo Staff
Messi has continually been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp but has yet to decide where his future lies
Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman admits he is ‘not confident’ that Lionel Messi will stay
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer
