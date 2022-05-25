SPECIAL OFFER: Save 10% on a FourFourTwo magazine subscription

Niko Krancjar on a free used to be the benchmark by which all great football deals were measured. Now, you'll find it's 10% off a FourFourTwo magazine sub. A whopping saving on the best football publication on the planet.

ORDER TODAY Save 10% on a FFT subscription now (opens in new tab)

Been thinking about trying a sub for a while but can't decide if it's right for you? Well now's your chance.

You won't regret it, as you not only receive all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content you already love about the magazine - and for a cheaper price! - but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag.

(Image credit: Future)

The beautiful covers aren't available in the shops and they look even better than Jamie Redknapp did in the mid-nineties (also now).

Recent editions of the magazine have included a world exclusive interview with Mo Salah, a look back at Eric Cantona's impact on English football and big interviews with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Arsene Wenger and Dennis Bergkamp. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time and celebrated Paul Gascoigne's remarkable career – both on and off the field!

If this sounds like a bit of you, then grab a mag subscription for less today (opens in new tab). You won't even have to get off your backside to buy the mags - the postman will literally bring it to you.

What are you waiting for? Save 10% on a FFT subscription today (opens in new tab)!