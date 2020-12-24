10 wild Premier League Christmas parties that went badly wrong

Quite what possessed manager Glenn Hoddle to put Vinnie Jones in charge of planning Chelsea’s Christmas party in 1994 is anyone’s guess, but the shindig certainly lived up to the midfield hardman’s Crazy Gang persona.

Jones pulled out all the stops with a boozy lock-in at a west London pub that featured a unique party game: dwarf tossing. “The idea was to pick up a dwarf and hurl him as far as you could,” team-mate Tony Cascarino later recalled. “I had a go, but I can't remember how I did. They were heavier than I expected.”

Within six months of the party, Jones had left Chelsea for a return to Wimbledon. Purely coincidental, of course.