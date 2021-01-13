Check out Fluminense's beautiful 125-anniversary shirt

There are all kinds of ways to celebrate an anniversary in football.

Celebratory crests are a popular one - similar to the Celtic cross that Celtic brought out for their 125 years in 2013 - while West Ham United's same milestone this season has come with an all-black kit to celebrate.

Brazil's Fluminense are going down the kit route too - and this is one of the most stunning shirts of the season, anniversary or not.

The club, who play their games at the Maracana, have released a beautiful teal and tangerine third shirt, made by Umbro. Does it have much to do with the history and tradition of the club? Who knows. It's hard to care when it looks this good, though.

"This shirt is much more than just a fresh lick of paint," say Football Shirt Collective, who stock the top. "The design is part of a wider collection of shirts from Umbro which play to the brand’s strengths. Well-crafted details can be found in abundance, including a gorgeous subliminal pattern made up of diamonds and some lovingly crafted cuffs which feature club-specific detailing alongside Umbro’s logo."

"'A simplified variation of the Fluminense crest works beautifully as a plastic application, and if you look further down the kit an additional patch can be found signifying “125 years of football” in Brazil."

(Image credit: Football Shirt Collective)

The Fluminense third shirt has been a massive hit on social media in a season in which their home and away tops are the same green, white and red, and white respectively.

The Fluminense shirt is available for purchase on Football Shirt Collective's site

