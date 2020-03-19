Coronavirus uncertainty ‘scary’ for Brechin boss Mark Wilson

Brechin boss Mark Wilson has described as “scary” the current uncertainty surrounding Scottish football.

The Scottish Professional Football League was suspended last Friday “until further notice” due to the coronavirus crisis and already the ramifications are being felt.

Hearts players and staff have been asked to take a 50 per cent wage cut due to the financial impact, while Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers have appealed to their fans for donations.

Brechin are seven points adrift at the bottom of Ladbrokes League Two and battling to avoid falling through the SPFL trapdoor.

Talking on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard programme, former Dundee United and Celtic defender Wilson said: “There is no getting away from it. It is an incredibly difficult time for clubs like Brechin.

“Just now, as we sit here tonight, we are OK.

“But the uncertainty of the weeks – and I am not talking months, I am talking weeks – ahead is a scary thing, for the players, for myself and for the fans of Brechin.

“Not that long ago we put out a fighting fund to help us raise funds to stay in this league and the town of Brechin very generously put their hands in their pocket, from old ladies, to businessmen to landowners.

“That money went to help us survive in this league. This is a very different situation.

“I see other clubs asking for help and that is their prerogative, but it is very difficult to do that in this situation because these people have bills and mortgages to pay themselves.”

Wilson believes there could be further problems if the league season is to be finished after June-ending contracts have expired.

He said: “Perhaps you have players that you don’t want to keep next year but you need them for this three weeks.

“Players probably know now if they are in the manager’s plans for next year.

“So they might say, ‘hold on a minute, I am not signing a contract for three weeks just to help you out, give me a six-month, give me a year’.

“It leaves players and clubs in a difficult position.”