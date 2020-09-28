FIFA 21 news: New soundtrack drops featuring Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Disclosure
The songs to accompany FIFA 21 are revealed - and it's a big-name selection of artists this time around
FIFA 21 is imminent, with EA dropping the soundtrack today.
The cult soundtracks are an intrinsic part of the eSports franchise, featuring the likes of Kasabian, Stone Roses and even Flo Rida over the years. This year is no exception when it comes to big names either - featuring last year's Glastonbury headliner Stormzy among the artists.
North London pop songstress Dua Lipa, Australia psych-rockers Tame Impala and house duo Disclosure are also on board, while Royal Blood's thumper of a new single - Trouble's Coming - is available as a launch exclusive.
In fact, it's very big name this time around. Mac Miller, Dave, Idris Elba, Glass Animals, Sia, Underworld, The Prodigy and Charli XCX all feature. As with Tom Grennan's Found What I've Been Looking For, EA have included this season's Sky Sports intro theme - Stop This Flame by Celeste.
How to pre-order FIFA 21 for its October 9 release date:
• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon
• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos
• Pre-order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos
• Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for PS4 for £89.99 – Amazon, delivers October 6
The FIFA soundtrack in full:
- 070 Shake - Morrow
- Aitch - Mice
- Alfie Templeman - I Wish I Was Younger
- Aitta - Me Guesta Ft. Myke Towers
- Biig Piig - Don't Turn Around
- Buju Banton - Unity
- Carlos Sadness X Bomba Estereo - Aloha
- Celeste - Stop This Flame
- Chloe Black - Sacrifice
- De Lux - Cool Up
- Domino Saints - Buya
- Dua Lipa - Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix)
- Dylan Fraser - Vipers
- Everything Is Recorded - 01:32am / Walk Alone ft. Infinite Coles & Berwyn
- Fireboy DML - Scatter
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Icekiid - Errudumellahvad
- Joesef - Does It Make You Feel Good?
- Kawala - Ticket To Ride
- LA Priest - Beginning
- La Vida Boheme - Manos Arriba
- Larry Pink The Human - Might Delete Later
- Leyma - Been A Minute
- Louis The Child - Big Love (With Earthgang)
- Low Island - Don't Let The Light In
- Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits
- Mike Sabath - Good Energy
- Naika - Water
- Nia Wyn - Who Asked You
- Nnena - Work It Out
- Oliver Malcolm - Switched Up
- Oscar Lang - Apple Juice
- 박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Like This
- Peel - Citizen X
- Priya Ragu - Good Love 2.0
- Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming
- Steam Down - Etcetera ft. Afronaut Zi
- Still Woozy - Window
- Tame Impala - Is It True
- The Snuts - That's All It Is
- Trooko - No Es My Culpa ft. Diogo Picarra
- Zaia - Shade
The Volta soundtrack in full:
The Volta Soundtrack is still available to listen to within other modes of FIFA 21.
- Aitch - Mice
- Alison Wonderland X Quix - Time
- Apollo Brown - 365 ft. Ro Spit, Nametag, Ty Farris
- Bakermat - Baiana
- Bantu - Leaving
- Beam - 2x2
- Big Gigantic - St Lucia ft. Felly
- Blessus - Elephant
- Bree Runway - Ain't It
- Caleborate - Only 4 Tha Real
- Chaii - Lightswitch
- Charli XCX - Anthems
- Che Lingo - My Block
- Clipz - Again ft. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae
- Daddy's Groove - Borr***o
- Dai Burger - The Function
- Dave - Location ft. Burna Boy
- Disclosure - Energy
- Domino Saints - Buya
- Flume - The Difference ft. Toro Y Moi
- Footsie - Top Cat ft. D Power X Brakeman
- Hippie Sabotage - Wrong Time
- Idris Elba - Ballie ft. Kah-Lo
- Jaewynn - 24
- Jay1 - Flex ft. JB Scofield
- Jimmy Edgar - Get Up ft. Danny Brown
- Kah-Lo - Exit Sign
- Kamakaze x Eyez x Big Zuu x Capo Lee - On Fire
- Kanine x P Money - Point Them Up
- Koder - Win
- Koffee ft. Govana - Rapture (Remix)
- Lil Moset - Live This Wild
- Little Simz - Offence
- Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris - Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)
- LP Giobbi - Jungle Queen ft. TT The Artist
- Mac Miller - Blue World
- Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits
- Manga Saint Hilare - Fools Gold
- Musa - To Energia
- Nancy Sanchez - La Jefa ft. Joeli
- Nayana Iz - How We Do
- Niko The Kid - Dance Du Sol (Badapa)
- Nina Dioz - Primero
- Oliver Heldens x Firebeats & Schella - (Lift Me Up ft. Carla Monrow)
- Oliver Tree - Bury Me Alive
- Onipa - Fire
- Quarantino - Broken Love
- Rema - Beamer (Bad Boys) ft. Rvssian
- Reo Cragun - Cuss You Out
- Saweetie - Tap In
- Sia - Little Man (Exemen Works)
- Soaky Siren - M.I.A.
- Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey - Ay Caramba
- Stormzy - Pop Boy ft. Aitch
- The Prodigy - Poison
- Tkay Maidza - Grasshopper
- Trooko - No Es Mi Culpa ft. Diogo Picarra
- Truemendous - Hmmm
- Underworld - Listen To Their No
- Yves V - We Got That Cool (ft. Afrojack and Icona Pop)
- Zaia - Shade
