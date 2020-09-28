FIFA 21 news: New soundtrack drops featuring Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Disclosure

FIFA 21 is imminent, with EA dropping the soundtrack today.

The cult soundtracks are an intrinsic part of the eSports franchise, featuring the likes of Kasabian, Stone Roses and even Flo Rida over the years. This year is no exception when it comes to big names either - featuring last year's Glastonbury headliner Stormzy among the artists.

North London pop songstress Dua Lipa, Australia psych-rockers Tame Impala and house duo Disclosure are also on board, while Royal Blood's thumper of a new single - Trouble's Coming - is available as a launch exclusive.

In fact, it's very big name this time around. Mac Miller, Dave, Idris Elba, Glass Animals, Sia, Underworld, The Prodigy and Charli XCX all feature. As with Tom Grennan's Found What I've Been Looking For, EA have included this season's Sky Sports intro theme - Stop This Flame by Celeste.

How to pre-order FIFA 21 for its October 9 release date:

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos

• Pre-order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos

• Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for PS4 for £89.99 – Amazon, delivers October 6

The FIFA soundtrack in full:

070 Shake - Morrow

Aitch - Mice

Alfie Templeman - I Wish I Was Younger

Aitta - Me Guesta Ft. Myke Towers

Biig Piig - Don't Turn Around

Buju Banton - Unity

Carlos Sadness X Bomba Estereo - Aloha

Celeste - Stop This Flame

Chloe Black - Sacrifice

De Lux - Cool Up

Domino Saints - Buya

Dua Lipa - Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

Dylan Fraser - Vipers

Everything Is Recorded - 01:32am / Walk Alone ft. Infinite Coles & Berwyn

Fireboy DML - Scatter

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Icekiid - Errudumellahvad

Joesef - Does It Make You Feel Good?

Kawala - Ticket To Ride

LA Priest - Beginning

La Vida Boheme - Manos Arriba

Larry Pink The Human - Might Delete Later

Leyma - Been A Minute

Louis The Child - Big Love (With Earthgang)

Low Island - Don't Let The Light In

Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits

Mike Sabath - Good Energy

Naika - Water

Nia Wyn - Who Asked You

Nnena - Work It Out

Oliver Malcolm - Switched Up

Oscar Lang - Apple Juice

박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Like This

Peel - Citizen X

Priya Ragu - Good Love 2.0

Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming

Steam Down - Etcetera ft. Afronaut Zi

Still Woozy - Window

Tame Impala - Is It True

The Snuts - That's All It Is

Trooko - No Es My Culpa ft. Diogo Picarra

Zaia - Shade

The Volta soundtrack in full:

The Volta Soundtrack is still available to listen to within other modes of FIFA 21.

Aitch - Mice

Alison Wonderland X Quix - Time

Apollo Brown - 365 ft. Ro Spit, Nametag, Ty Farris

Bakermat - Baiana

Bantu - Leaving

Beam - 2x2

Big Gigantic - St Lucia ft. Felly

Blessus - Elephant

Bree Runway - Ain't It

Caleborate - Only 4 Tha Real

Chaii - Lightswitch

Charli XCX - Anthems

Che Lingo - My Block

Clipz - Again ft. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae

Daddy's Groove - Borr***o

Dai Burger - The Function

Dave - Location ft. Burna Boy

Disclosure - Energy

Domino Saints - Buya

Flume - The Difference ft. Toro Y Moi

Footsie - Top Cat ft. D Power X Brakeman

Hippie Sabotage - Wrong Time

Idris Elba - Ballie ft. Kah-Lo

Jaewynn - 24

Jay1 - Flex ft. JB Scofield

Jimmy Edgar - Get Up ft. Danny Brown

Kah-Lo - Exit Sign

Kamakaze x Eyez x Big Zuu x Capo Lee - On Fire

Kanine x P Money - Point Them Up

Koder - Win

Koffee ft. Govana - Rapture (Remix)

Lil Moset - Live This Wild

Little Simz - Offence

Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris - Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)

LP Giobbi - Jungle Queen ft. TT The Artist

Mac Miller - Blue World

Madame Gandhi - Bad Habits

Manga Saint Hilare - Fools Gold

Musa - To Energia

Nancy Sanchez - La Jefa ft. Joeli

Nayana Iz - How We Do

Niko The Kid - Dance Du Sol (Badapa)

Nina Dioz - Primero

Oliver Heldens x Firebeats & Schella - (Lift Me Up ft. Carla Monrow)

Oliver Tree - Bury Me Alive

Onipa - Fire

Quarantino - Broken Love

Rema - Beamer (Bad Boys) ft. Rvssian

Reo Cragun - Cuss You Out

Saweetie - Tap In

Sia - Little Man (Exemen Works)

Soaky Siren - M.I.A.

Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey - Ay Caramba

Stormzy - Pop Boy ft. Aitch

The Prodigy - Poison

Tkay Maidza - Grasshopper

Trooko - No Es Mi Culpa ft. Diogo Picarra

Truemendous - Hmmm

Underworld - Listen To Their No

Yves V - We Got That Cool (ft. Afrojack and Icona Pop)

Zaia - Shade

