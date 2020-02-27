Inverness looking to upset the odds further after overturning Keatings’ red card
Inverness are looking to upset the odds for the second time in a week after overturning James Keatings’ controversial suspension on the eve of their William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian.
Keatings looked certain to miss the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup final against Raith Rovers after Caley Thistle failed to overturn his semi-final yellow card for simulation, which saw him sent off against Rangers Colts, despite footage showing he was clearly barged over.
However, after a major outcry and in an unprecedented step, the Scottish Football Association declared the outcome of the tribunal invalid on Saturday after a panel member claimed he had not viewed all of the evidence.
Inverness got the result everyone in football had expected first time round when Keatings was quickly cleared at a second hearing on Thursday morning.
Now Caley Thistle boss John Robertson can focus solely on delivering another blow to Hibs.
The former Hearts striker netted a record 27 goals in Edinburgh derbies while Inverness also have a history of cup success at Easter Road – they beat Hearts there to reach the 2014 League Cup final.
In a video posted on Caley Thistle’s social media channels, Robertson said: “I’m always confident at Easter Road. It’s a favourite ground of mine. I haven’t done too shabbily there in the past and I am sure we will be in for a warm Hibees welcome.”
Inverness consolidated second place in the Championship with a 2-1 victory at Dunfermline on Tuesday and showed their threat to Hibs when they knocked out Livingston in the fifth round.
“Tuesday’s win gives us a real chance to have a real go and we will do our best,” Robertson said.
“Causing cup upsets is a bit like playing an old-fashioned one-armed bandit. When you pull the handle you need three things to fall into place: you need to play well, you need Hibs to be just a little bit off it, and you need a bit of luck.
“If those three bars come up, we might go through.”
