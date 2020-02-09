Jack Ross relieved as Hibs advance in ‘farcical’ conditions against BSC Glasgow

Jack Ross described the conditions as “borderline farcical” after his side advanced to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals following a 4-1 win at BSC Glasgow.

Ross cut a relieved figure after the Hibees overcame the whipping wind and rain of Storm Ciara, and a superb showing from Lowland League outfit BSC in Alloa.

Marc McNulty was the hat-trick hero for the capital club, while Greg Docherty opened his account for Hibs in the dying moments.

“I watched the games on Saturday and saw how difficult they were, so we knew that would be the case – and it was,” said Ross.

“It was okay when we arrived but, as the game progressed, it became borderline farcical.

“I played at Broadwood with Clyde so I am used to playing in the wind, but I think everyone could see the impact it had on the ball moving.

“It was difficult to plant balls (for set pieces) and when that is happening, you are probably on the brink of it being difficult to continue play.

“So, I’m delighted to to get the game played – there was a small doubt in the morning.”

Ross Smith’s headed goal, which reduced arrears to 2-1 prior to half-time, was the least the Broomhill amateurs deserved and, but for a fine Ofir Marciano save from Thomas Orr in the first half and the wastefulness of Tom Collins after the break, could have given Hibs a real scare.

“You are disappointed to lose any game but we know the quality we were up against,” reflected BSC boss Stephen Swift.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads for getting us here.

“The Scottish Cup was never ours to win though but we need to take the positives.

“Financially, it is great for the club and now we can push on and do well in the Lowland League.”