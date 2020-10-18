Ndlovu: We managed to minimise our mistakes

Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu says they managed to minimise their mistakes after snatching a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City in the MTN8 on Saturday afternoon.

--

The Buccaneers advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 following their victory over City through a debut goal from Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Ndlovu was named Man of the Match after putting in an impressive performance at left back in the absence of Innocent Maela.

‘We're very happy with the victory today, it wasn't easy. We knew that Cape Town City will go at us, press us high,’ Ndlovu told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘But we're very happy that we managed to minimise our mistakes and they didn't punish us with those mistakes.

‘It's always a problem but I just need to work harder because sometimes you're put in the centre, you need to work there and if you're put wide you need to do the job. It doesn't matter where you play on the field, you just need to work.

‘We're taking it one game at a time, this is a first game for us, we prepared well, today's game was a very difficult one so we're looking forward to the next round, so we're hoping for the best.'