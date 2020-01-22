Port Vale striker Tom Pope handed one-match ban for Twitter comments
Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been banned for one game due to “improper” Twitter comments, the Football Association has announced.
The 34-year-old has also been fined £1,500 after a breach of FA Rule E3 was found proven by an independent regulatory commission.
The PA news agency understands that this is a separate matter to social media activity from Pope earlier this month which the FA is continuing to look into.
[2/2] The Port Vale FC forward denied that his Twitter comments were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 22, 2020
On January 6, Pope apologised for a tweet he sent when asked to “predict the WWIII result” after scoring in his side’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.
His reply, which was later deleted, read: “We invade Iran then Cuba then North Korea then the Rothchilds (sic) are crowned champions of every bank on the planet.”
A statement from Pope published by his club stated that he was “unaware of any link between the Rothschild family and the Jewish community”.
Pope had previously created a storm on social media after his goal in the third-round FA Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium backed up his pre-match bravado in a personal battle with City defender John Stones.
Sorry I can’t reply to everyone it’s gone mental! I’d just like to say I was completely wrong and bang out of order to say I’d score 40 a season….. it’s more like 50 😊😊😊 enjoy your weekend 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻— Tom Pope (@Tom_Pope9) January 4, 2020
Last summer Pope mocked Stones in a tweet, claiming he would score 40 goals a season if he faced the England international every week.
In a follow-up post after the match, Pope joked: “I’d just like to say I was completely wrong and bang out of order to say I’d score 40 a season… it’s more like 50.”
Port Vale reported the news of Pope’s ban on their website but added that the club would be making no further comment.
