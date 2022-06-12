Spain win, Portugal lose in Nations League
Spain beat Czech Republic 2-0 in Malaga and go top of their group as Portugal lose 1-0 away to Switzerland in Geneva
Spain moved to the top of UEFA Nations League group A2 following a 2-0 win at home to Czech Republic on Sunday.
Valencia's Carlos Soler and Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia (who spent last season on loan with Sporting CP in Portugal) scored a goal in each half to give Luis Enrique's side a comfortable win at Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium.
La Roja had rescued a point thanks to a 90th-minute leveller in a 2-2 draw between the two teams in Prague last weekend and remain unbeaten in their four fixtures with two wins and two draws so far.
Tonight's win sees Spain move above Portugal in top spot after the 2016 European champions lost 1-0 away to Switzerland in Geneva.
Portugal were without star man Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Manchester United attacker rested by coach Fernando Santos and he was missed in a disappointing defeat.
Spain top the sector with eight points, one ahead of Portugal. Czech Republic are third with four points and Switzerland are off the mark after tonight's win, but still in fourth with three.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
