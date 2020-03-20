Stockport donate to NHS in bid to aid local fight against coronavirus

National League outfit Stockport have donated £75,000 to the NHS to help battle the treatment of coronavirus in their local area.

The Hatters’ owner Mark Stott has pledged the funds to the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust to help them purchase equipment which will be vital to treating the most serious cases of the virus.

It is an incredible gesture of goodwill given the financial dire straits non-league clubs are facing in the wake of the suspension of the leagues.

National Leagues clubs are saying they will need a £15-20million bailout from the government to survive the next few months.

Stott told Stockport’s official website: “Unfortunately, many people within the Stockport area will be affected by coronavirus and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The NHS do a phenomenal job and on behalf of myself, the club and the supporters we would like to thank them for their selfless work during this unprecedented time.

“Stockport is a town and a club with enormous community spirit and we will pull together to support each other at this difficult time.”

Chief executive of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust Louise Robson said: “Coronavirus is going to be a massive challenge for all our staff and volunteers as they continue to provide the best possible care and treatment through an unprecedented public health emergency.

“We truly appreciate all the support we receive and this generous donation from County will be a real help in providing extra equipment. I’d like to say a big thank you to the club on behalf of all of us.”