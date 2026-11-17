Is Wembley going to host the Nations League?

The Football Association has registered interest in England hosting the Nations League finals.

On Sunday, the Three Lions booked their place as one of the top seeds in the newly expanded quarter-finals of the competition, beating world champions Spain to set up a clash against a second seed in March.

And England could well be playing a semi on home soil, if the FA has anything to do with it.

The FA are discussing where to host the Nations League

The FA could have to host somewhere other than Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sami Mokbel of the BBC, England, Spain and France have all contacted UEFA, expressing their desire to host the final four games of next summer's Nations League competition.

The competition began in 2019, with the inaugural finals both hosted and ultimately won by Portugal, before heading to Italy (2021), the Netherlands (2023), and, most recently, Germany (2025).

England will face one of Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark or Norway in the last eight of the competition – and could well become the first host of the finals not to reach the final four, given the new format of the competition.

So far, the only publically announced events at Wembley this June are two concerts from Newcastle United fan, Sam Fender, though these are scheduled to take place after the Nations League is due to be played.

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FourFourTwo understands that the FA would welcome the opportunity to host a mini-tournament with the European Championship coming to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in 2028 – with other venues in consideration for hosting duties next summer.

While the Etihad Stadium is booked for much of June for Oasis's Live '27 tour, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is, so far, free to host, with cult noughties emo band Fall Out Boy and stadium rock veterans U2 booked either side of when the semi-finals would take place.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, meanwhile, could well host its first major internationals.

Could the Etihad host? (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't a new conundrum for the FA to solve, with the Community Shield recently affected by Wembley's commitments beyond football.

This summer, the season's curtain-raiser was held in Cardiff at the Millennium Stadium, while 2022 saw Erling Haaland make his Manchester City debut at the King Power Stadium in the fixture.

England will play home and away in the next international break in the Nations League quarter.