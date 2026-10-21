Football Manager 27 to be available for FREE in groundbreaking first
Football Manager 27 launches at the end of this month
Football Manager 27 is out soon – with an exciting announcement that it'll be free to download.
The new game is available to play on PC and Mac from October 29 – and as 6pm GMT on the launch day, it's available to play for free until November 3.
So if you've not played the game for a while and you're thinking about whether you want to invest all winter stuck in the simulation… you've just been given the perfect opportunity.
Football Manager 27 is coming soon - and it's free!
“Every new football season brings renewed belief and Football Manager is where those beliefs become decisions.” Sports Interactive, the studio behind the game, tells us now.
“Making an annual title free to play with all game modes available is believed to be an industry first and is a move that continues Sports Interactive’s efforts to support its community of players.”
There's no small print, either: the game's available to download on Steam, Epic, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass (for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers) and PC Game Pass.
There’s no sign-up required – fans can simply download from their preferred platform and start scouting immediately.
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To support this, the pre-purchase window for FM27 will open only alongside the free play period, offering players 10 per cent off and continued Launch Preview access between November 3 and the November 10 street date (to those purchasing via SEGA-approved digital retailers).
Anyone playing the game on Game Pass can continue the journey through their subscription.
It's looking like another exciting update to the game: new Tactical Tweaks, Tactical Effectiveness and Continue Flow customisation have all been announced, along with enhanced Match Day visuals and the return of a host of features that fans know and love.
Now is certainly the time to get that tracksuit (or suit) back on…
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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