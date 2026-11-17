Overview Argentina vs Costa Rica will kick off at 11:00pm GMT / 6:00pm ET / 10:00am AEDT (Wed) on Tuesday, November 17 Free Stream: Telefe (Argentina) / Teletica En Vivo (Costa Rica)

(Argentina) / (Costa Rica) Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

Watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for free from anywhere in the world as Costa Rica head for Cordoba for an international friendly.

Life after Lionel Messi continues for Argentina, who will look to bounce back from Friday's loss against old rivals Uruguay at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires when they meet Costa Rica tonight.

Argentina won all three of their friendlies in the previous international break as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made his lap of honour, but were unable to complete a comeback after falling two goals behind in their first match without him.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for free? Yes, Argentina vs Costa Rica is free to watch on Telefe in Argentina and Teletica En Vivo in Costa Rica. Outside Argentina or Costa Rica? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Argentina vs Costa Rica from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Argentina vs Costa Rica is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the UK?

Argentina vs Costa Rica has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Visiting the UK at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in the US?

Yes. ViX are showing Argentina vs Costa Rica in the US. A ViX plan will set you back $6.99/month.

One thing to note is that commentary and coverage will be in Spanish.

Visiting the US from Argentina? Unlock your free Telefe stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in Australia?

Unfortunately, no Australian broadcaster has secured rights to show Argentina vs Costa Rica.

If you're in Australia at the moment and can't find a way to watch the international friendly then you can unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: match preview

Costa Rica, ranked 54th in the world, also arrive in Córdoba on the back of a friendly defeat against South American opposition. They were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in Quito on Friday night, having won their previous two matches against Nicaragua and Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Los Ticos are now coached by 41-year-old Bryan Ruiz, the former attacking midfielder who spent several seasons with Fulham and Sporting CP. He won 147 caps for Costa Rica, making him one of the country's most-capped players, behind only Joel Campbell and Celso Borges.

Neither Campbell nor Borges has featured under Ruiz, and neither played under his predecessor, Fernando Batista, who was dismissed in September following a disappointing spell in charge. Ruiz initially took over on an interim basis before being confirmed as head coach in October.

Argentina, meanwhile, are embarking on a new era but will be without injured defender Cristian Romero and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez. The 29-year-old Martínez has been sidelined for the past month.

This will be the eighth meeting between Argentina and Costa Rica, with the three-time world champions unbeaten in their previous seven encounters. The sides last met in a friendly in March 2024, when Argentina secured a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Ángel Di María, Alexis Mac Allister and Martínez.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Argentina 3-0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica have been boosted by Ruiz's involvement but there's a vast difference in quality that we expect to show in the result.